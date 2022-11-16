Award-Winning Play 'Hadestown' Coming to the Straz Center

"Hadestown," winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019 - including best musical - is coming to the Straz Center!

Nathan Lee Graham, who you may recognize from Zoolander or Sweet Home Alabama, plays Hermes in "Hadestown." He joins us to talk about what you can expect.

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. It's a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

"Hadestown" will be at the Straz Center from November 29 - December 4. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.