Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Award-Winning Play 'Hadestown' Coming to the Straz Center

"Hadestown," winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019 - including best musical - is coming to the Straz Center!
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 10:21:59-05

"Hadestown," winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019 - including best musical - is coming to the Straz Center!

Nathan Lee Graham, who you may recognize from Zoolander or Sweet Home Alabama, plays Hermes in "Hadestown." He joins us to talk about what you can expect.

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. It's a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

"Hadestown" will be at the Straz Center from November 29 - December 4. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com