Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Award-winning film TALA’VISION

items.[0].videoTitle
Award Winning Film Tala'Vision
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 10:35:53-04

The Director Murad Abu Eisheh was inspired to write TALA’VISION after he came across an article about ISIS banning televisions in Syria 2014. The film highlights Tala’s struggle trying to live her childhood in a war zone. This heart-wrenching film won the Gold Student Academy Award, qualifying it to be considered for a 2022 Oscar.

Trapped in a war-ridden reality, 8-year-old Tala finds solace and freedom in a forbidden television. However, the secret TV becomes a matter of life or death.

Jordanian director Murad Abu Eisheh earned his bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications and Design with a focus on filmmaking from the German Jordanian University in 2014 in Amman, Jordan and went on to study directing at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany. Murad is drawn to fictionalize and portray stories out of the war-torn Arab countries. In order to highlight the injustices and pose critical questions to the standing socio-political structures of the Arab World.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com