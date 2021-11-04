Award-winning film TALA’VISION

The Director Murad Abu Eisheh was inspired to write TALA’VISION after he came across an article about ISIS banning televisions in Syria 2014. The film highlights Tala’s struggle trying to live her childhood in a war zone. This heart-wrenching film won the Gold Student Academy Award, qualifying it to be considered for a 2022 Oscar.

Trapped in a war-ridden reality, 8-year-old Tala finds solace and freedom in a forbidden television. However, the secret TV becomes a matter of life or death.

Jordanian director Murad Abu Eisheh earned his bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications and Design with a focus on filmmaking from the German Jordanian University in 2014 in Amman, Jordan and went on to study directing at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany. Murad is drawn to fictionalize and portray stories out of the war-torn Arab countries. In order to highlight the injustices and pose critical questions to the standing socio-political structures of the Arab World.