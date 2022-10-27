Watch Now
Award-Winning Broadway Musical 'SIX' Coming to the Straz Center

From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power!
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 10:12:49-04

The new, original musical 'SIX' is coming to the Straz Center from Nov. 1-6 as the theater kicks off the 2022/2023 Broadway season. Actress Jasmine Forsberg, who plays Jane Seymour, joins us on Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with more on what you can expect.

Each of the queens has a modern-day "queespiration" - for Jane Seymore, they are Adele and Sia.

The show is female-forward, even the band is all female! For tickets, head to StrazCenter.org.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

