'Avenue Q' Coming to the Straz Center Starting Next Week

The latest production getting ready to kick off at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts tells the story of a recent college grad, who moves into a shabby New York apartment. He soon discovers, although the residents seem nice, it's clear this isn't your ordinary neighborhood!

The laugh-out-loud musical is full of puppets! But this is an adults-only show.

'Avenue Q' will be at the Straz Center from August 31-September 25. Tickets start at $20.50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to StrazCenter.org.