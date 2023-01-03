Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in Theaters Now & We’re Talking With Some of the Stars

A chat with four of the teen stars of AVATAR: The Way of Water
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 15:29:45-05

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is now playing in theaters across the country and we're talking with four actors from the highly-anticipated movie.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

To find a showtime near you, visit Avatar.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com