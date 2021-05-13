Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel Game Changer: Alanis Sophia

items.[0].videoTitle
Avalon Park Wesley Chapel Game Changer Alanis Sophia
Posted at 8:56 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:56:34-04

Home is where laughter is shared, memories begin, and heartstrings are forever joined together. Build your own rich traditions in a close-knit, small-town setting, where local merchants greet you as neighbors. Live the Life you have imagined in a charming community, celebrating the warmth of yesterday alongside the conveniences of today. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel is your premier Wesley Chapel community to live, learn, work & play.

Alanis Sophia is a talented bilingual artist based in the Florida area. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she strives to provide beauty through the art of music showing her Latin roots in each of her songs. Moving to Florida when she was five years old, she immediately fell in love with the sunshine state. Ultimately, this led to her becoming the first Latin ambassador representing the tourism of Florida in partnership with Visit Florida. Alanis also made it to the top 16 on American Idol.

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel
33613 SR 54 Wesley Chapel, FL
Website: www.AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com
Phone Number: 813-783-1515
Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/avalonparkwesleychapel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com