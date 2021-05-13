Avalon Park Wesley Chapel Game Changer: Alanis Sophia

Home is where laughter is shared, memories begin, and heartstrings are forever joined together. Build your own rich traditions in a close-knit, small-town setting, where local merchants greet you as neighbors. Live the Life you have imagined in a charming community, celebrating the warmth of yesterday alongside the conveniences of today. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel is your premier Wesley Chapel community to live, learn, work & play.

Alanis Sophia is a talented bilingual artist based in the Florida area. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she strives to provide beauty through the art of music showing her Latin roots in each of her songs. Moving to Florida when she was five years old, she immediately fell in love with the sunshine state. Ultimately, this led to her becoming the first Latin ambassador representing the tourism of Florida in partnership with Visit Florida. Alanis also made it to the top 16 on American Idol.

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel

33613 SR 54 Wesley Chapel, FL

Website: www.AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com

Phone Number: 813-783-1515

Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/avalonparkwesleychapel