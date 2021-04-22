Avalon Park Wesley Chapel Community to live, learn, work & play

Home … where laughter is shared, memories begin, and heartstrings are forever joined together. Build your own rich traditions in a close-knit, small-town setting, where local merchants greet you as neighbors. Live the Life you have imagined in a charming community, celebrating the warmth of yesterday alongside the conveniences of today. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel is your premier Wesley Chapel community to live, learn, work & play.

We sit down and chat with Stephanie Lerret, SVP Marketing & Community Relations and Arlene Brooks, with Jazz Under the Starz to learn more.

Website: www.AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com

Phone Number: 813-783-1515

Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/avalonparkwesleychapel

