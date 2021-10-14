Watch
Avalon Park Wesley Chapel 5K Honor Run

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel
Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 09:46:03-04

Home … where laughter is shared, memories begin, and heartstrings are forever joined together. Build your own rich traditions in a close-knit, small-town setting, where local merchants greet you as neighbors. Live the life you have imagined in a charming community, celebrating the warmth of yesterday alongside the conveniences of today. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel is your premier Wesley Chapel community to live, learn, work & play.

5K Honor Run-November 13th, Registration 6:30 am, Race 8:00 am, Pasco-Hernando State College

Proceeds fund college scholarships for veterans and support local veterans.

Register online at phsc.edu/about/events

Visit AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com 813-783-1515 @AvalonParkWesleyChapel

