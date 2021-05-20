Ordinary people doing extraordinary things...acts of kindness and courage that amaze and inspire us. They are Tampa Bay Game-Changers! Join us at WFTS and Avalon Park Wesley Chapel to celebrate these men, women and children who are creating positive change right here in the Bay area. They remind us about good things happening and they are willing to do the things, big or small, to make a difference.
Ordinary people doing extraordinary things...acts of kindness and courage that amaze and inspire us. They are Tampa Bay Game-Changers! Join us at WFTS and Avalon Park Wesley Chapel to celebrate these men, women and children who are creating positive change right here in the Bay area. They remind us about good things happening and they are willing to do the things, big or small, to make a difference.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com