Avalon Park is Wesley Chapel's premier community to live, learn, work and play

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 01, 2021
Avalon Park is Wesley Chapel's premier community to live, learn, work and play. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel believes that community connections and giving back is important in creating a place to belong and being part of a bigger community.

We talk with Stephanie Lerret, the SVP Marketing & Community Relations, and Diane Kortus, the Publisher and Owner, The Laker/Lutz News to learn how they're collaborating to highlight local non-profits every other month to showcase their giving back and gather support.

Learn more at AvalonParkWesleyChapel.com

