Jennifer Msumba is an autistic filmmaker who recently won the Best Short Documentary Award at the Sunscreen Film Festival. She now has a group of film industry professionals who are volunteering time and resources to help her make her next film "Like the Girls Who Wear Pink".

Watch Jen's award-winning film, "The Fish Don't Care When it Rains" https://youtu.be/BXXNaM_blqk

Website: https://www.sunscreenfilmfestival.com/