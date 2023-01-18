Author Peter Kageyama Talks About His New Book 'Hunters Point'

Watch Now
For over a decade, author Peter Kageyama has been making the case for why it is a good thing for more people to fall in love with their places. He's given hundreds of presentations and has traveled all over the US and around the world as the so-called “Pied Piper of City Love.” His new book, 'Hunters Point' is his first work of fiction. He joins us to talk about it.
He joins us to talk about his new book, 'Hunters Point,' which is his first work of fiction.

The book is set in the late 1950s and brings post-WWII San Francisco to life. It also discusses the dynamics of racial identity for Japanese Americans who are finding their footing again in America following the war and internment.

The main character is a Japanese American private detective for those who don’t get noticed by the police or get the attention of traditional private eyes. He's drawn from Kageyama's own family's history.

Part of the story is also about an interracial couple that's based on his parents.

For more information or to purchase the book, check it out on Amazon.

