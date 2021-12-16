Watch
Author Mitch Albom at The Tampa Theatre

Mitch Albom at Tampa Theatre
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 09:33:17-05

Best Selling Author Mitch Albom will be in Tampa this coming Thursday, 12/16 for a special presentation at the Tampa Theatre. His newest book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” is a #1 NY Times bestseller and striking a tremendous cord, particularly as we get closer to the holidays.

Tampa Theatre and Oxford Exchange are proud to present “An Evening with Mitch Albom” LIVE on the Theatre’s historic stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 16. Tickets are $38 at the box office and $39 online. Admission includes a pre-signed hardback copy of “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.”

Get your tickets here.

