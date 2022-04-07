Author Kelli Stuart|"The Master Craftsman"

The Master Craftsman is a duel timeline novel following Peter Karl Faberge and the creation of a mystery Imperial Easter egg. It's being touted as National Treasure meets the Russian Revolution. The modern storyline follows Ava Laine, daughter of famed treasure hunter Nick Laine who is dying of cancer and asks his estranged daughter to conduct this final search for the missing treasure.

Kelli Stuart has been studying the Russian and Ukrainian cultures for more than twenty years. She speaks Russian fluently, and studied in Ukraine. Her first novel, Like a River From Its Course was set in WWII Soviet Ukraine. Her newest novel, The Master Craftsman, leads readers right up to the Russian Revolution giving context for some of the events that are occurring in the world today

The Oxford Exchange is hosting Kelli for a book signing this Sunday, April 10 at 2:00. People can come here the stories behind Kelli's new novel and receive a signed copy. Tickets are available for purchase online at The Oxford Exchange or at the door.

Kelli can be reached on Instagram at @kellistuartauthor or at www.kellistuart.com

