We talk with Ashlyn Jade Lopez who plays Gabby, the big sister to Ro (Scarlett Estavez) in Disney's new film Christmas Again.

The movie's main theme focuses on the true meaning of Christmas with blended families.

We talk with Ashlyn about what it's like balancing between filming movies and going to Newsome High School in Lithia

Disney's Christmas Again airs Friday 12/3 at 8pm EST and on Disney +