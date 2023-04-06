Arts Conservatory for Teens Providing Arts Education to Under-Served Communities

The Arts Conservatory for Teens (ACT) in St. Pete is dedicated to improving the lives of teens by providing arts education to under-served school systems and communities. They offer world-class training and performance opportunities in Music, Theater, Dance, Film, Art, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship.

They're hosting a big fundraiser later this month to provide scholarships to under-served and under-resourced neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay area. On Thursday, April 27, they're hosting the 11th Annual Champions for ACT Breakfast. It starts at 8 a.m. at the Floridian Social Club.

This year's breakfast will combine art, multi-media, music, and fashion for an inspiring morning featuring some of the best performers across the region. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from students and alumni and connect with community leaders.

Since ACT's inception in 2012, they've impacted more than 13,000 students. For more information, visit ArtsConservatoryForTeens.org.