Arts Conservatory for Teens is proud to present our first annual Creative Workforce Summer Intensive, taking place Mondays - Fridays, June 21st-July 2nd. Students will have the chance to train with world-renowned artists from Broadway, national tours, and network television in Vocal, Dance and Theater. High school students, recently graduated Seniors and incoming Freshmen are welcomed.

The culminating performance is on July 3rd.

More Info. info@artsconservatoryforteens.org or call 727- 364-8223