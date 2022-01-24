Watch
Arts Conservatory for Teens' Art Exhibit

Arts Conservatory for Teens
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:20:24-05

ACT's ART Exhibit Installation focuses on raising awareness of the importance of each person's responsibility to contribute to sustainability. The title of the Arts Exhibit that is developed by our students and Artist-in-Resident, Aiden McKahan is EARTH IN ME. The title reflects and amplifies the inseparable reality of human existence and planet earth. We are Earth, Earth is Us.

The upcoming event is, Arts Conservatory for Teens' Art Installation, EARTH IN ME, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Hermitage Luxury Apartment Gallery, Downtown St. Petersburg, FL.

Arts Conservatory for Teens (ACT) is a non-forprofit 501(c)3 organization. The mission is to educate, empower and enrich the lives of youth and teens, especially young people who are underserved and at risk. Since the organization's inception in 2012, its mission has impacted over 13,000 young people across the bay. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the ACT organization is poised to continue its growth trajectory with a laser focus to respond to the increasing demand for services.

