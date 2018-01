Sara Chiarilli is the owner and designer at Artful Conceptions. Her work has been on HGTV, NBC, CBS and in international design publications. She is an expert contributor on the Consumer Quarterback Radio show where she loves to give design tips to the listeners. Sara was awarded the 2014 Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women and her company was names best of Houzz for customer service. Sara is excited to give design tips and to help you to love the space you're in!

