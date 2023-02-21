Watch Now
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Returns to Safety Harbor This Weekend

Art &amp; Seafood on the Waterfront returns for its fifth year this weekend in Safety Harbor!
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:08:29-05

Art & Seafood on the Waterfront returns for its fifth year this weekend in Safety Harbor!

The event features the area’s best seafood, more than 50 artists from around the country, entertainment, music, and art activities so there is something for everyone. There will also be a crab cake contest, a new kids’ area, an upgraded VIP experience, and an after-festival waterfront clean-up.

General admission is free, but VIP tickets are $75 per day.

Art & Seafood on the Waterfront runs from 11am-9pm on Saturday, February 25 and 11am-6pm on Sunday, February 26.

For more information, visit SafetyHarborChamber.com/Art-and-Seafood.

