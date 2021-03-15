Art exhibitions at the Tampa Museum of Art

The Tampa Museum of Art highlights Living Color: The Art of the Highwaymen, an exhibition of paintings by celebrated African American artists on view until March 28. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many families, TMA reminds the community about Museums for All, a program that allows low-income families free admission. The Tampa Museum of Art also has exciting plans to increase exhibition space and education facilities to allow more up-close experiences for students and adults.

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, and open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm

