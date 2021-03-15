Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Art exhibitions at the Tampa Museum of Art

items.[0].videoTitle
Tampa Museum of Art
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 09:14:17-04

The Tampa Museum of Art highlights Living Color: The Art of the Highwaymen, an exhibition of paintings by celebrated African American artists on view until March 28. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many families, TMA reminds the community about Museums for All, a program that allows low-income families free admission. The Tampa Museum of Art also has exciting plans to increase exhibition space and education facilities to allow more up-close experiences for students and adults.

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130.
The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, and open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com