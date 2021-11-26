Aria Brooks, Actress & Recording Artist

Actress and Recording Artist Aria Brooks stops by to tell us all about the release of her new EP castles pt. 2 which will be released on all streaming platforms November 26th.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:50:08-05
Actress and Recording Artist Aria Brooks stops by to tell us all about the release of her new EP castles pt. 2 which will be released on all streaming platforms November 26th.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com