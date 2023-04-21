Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

April is Financial Literacy Month

We show you how to take charge of your money.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 12:40:02-04

According to recent data, Americans are spending up a storm, but saving little. In fact, savings are at an all-time low and many don’t have ongoing savings habits that will prepare them for long-term financial success or protect against an unexpected emergency or potential financial crisis.

Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, personal finance expert and host of REAL SIMPLE’s “Money Confidential” podcast, is the perfect person to help you learn money basics, make a budget, and boost your savings for a sound and secure future. On Wednesday, April 19, the day after Tax Day in the United States, Stefanie will discuss some of finance’s biggest topics, like the importance of paying down debt, sticking to a budget and building savings. So, when you get an influx of cash such as your tax refund, you’ll be knowledgeable about smart ways to use the money you’re getting back.

For more information visit https://www.banking.barclaysus.com/index.html [banking.barclaysus.com]

