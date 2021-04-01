Menu

April is Donate Life Month

Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 01, 2021
Tampa General Hospital is home to the sixth busiest transplant center in the country. Recently, TGH and USF Health were the first in the West Florida Region to successfully perform a combined heart-liver transplant. There's a critical need for organ donors, with107,000 people nationally needing an organ transplant, and 5,000 individuals in Florida.

We talk with Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, Executive Director, Tampa General Hospital Transplant Institute and Surgical Director, who explains that April is Donate Life Month and anyone can easily sign up to be a donor online.

To learn more about giving the gift of life, please visit: https://www.tgh.org/transplant-process

