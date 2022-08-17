Watch Now
Appraising Your Antiques with Dr. Lori

Antique appraiser, Dr. Lori Verderame, looks at items sent in by Morning Blend viewers to see if they have value or not.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 17, 2022
Dr. Lori appears as the star antiques appraiser on the History channel's international hit TV show The Curse of Oak Island and Discovery channel's hit TV show Auction Kings viewed worldwide and appears on FOX Business Network's Strange Inheritance. As an award-winning TV personality, Dr. Lori has appeared on Inside Edition, Anderson LIVE, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and NBC TV's The Tonight Show. Dr. Lori Verderame's internationally syndicated column reaches 9.5 million readers in 400+ publications. A blogger for Lifetime Television, Dr. Lori holds a Ph.D. from Penn State University and presents 150 antiques appraisal events every year to crowds worldwide reviewing approximately 20,000 items every year. 

For more info, go here: https://www.drloriv.com/

