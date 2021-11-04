Apple Truck Is Bringing a Bite Of Michigan To Florida

The Apple Truck is a Michigan-based “rolling” fruit truck that delivers fresh, hand-picked

Michigan apples to southern states that don’t have access to our delicious fruit. With a goal of touring through the American South, The Apple Truck is going to visit Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina and feature 90 stops throughout the Fall 2021 Tour. Many people who have moved south from Michigan will be reminded of home when they bite into these fresh McIntosh and Honeycrisp apples.

To find locations and for more information, visit www.theapple-truck.com

For The Apple Truck’s convenience please place your order in advance, by visiting The Apple Truck website and finding your city stop. The order process will not be available when sold out and you must place your order 5 days prior to your stop.