Anticipated Season Four Premiere of ABC Hit Drama The Rookie

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion (Castle) as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior.

This season, Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers. Guest starring is Camille Guaty as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/the-rookie