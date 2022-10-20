Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Anthill Cinema Previews New Album, Live Show This Friday

Anthill Cinema is giving us a preview of their live show this Friday, October 21, at the Palladium Theater in St. Pete.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 10:33:52-04

Anthill Cinema, a 7-piece experimental fusion collective from St. Pete, is getting ready to release a new album with a live show this Friday.

The band is a melting pot of some of the most unique musical minds in the scene. A cross between prog-rock and fusion jazz and film score music, this band has an electrifying sound with ambitious energy that captivates audiences from all walks of life.

Anthill Cinem's album release party is this Friday, October 21 at the Palladium Theater in St. Pete. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

You can find more information at MyPalladium.org/Anthill-Cinema.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com