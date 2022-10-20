Anthill Cinema Previews New Album, Live Show This Friday

Anthill Cinema, a 7-piece experimental fusion collective from St. Pete, is getting ready to release a new album with a live show this Friday.

The band is a melting pot of some of the most unique musical minds in the scene. A cross between prog-rock and fusion jazz and film score music, this band has an electrifying sound with ambitious energy that captivates audiences from all walks of life.

Anthill Cinem's album release party is this Friday, October 21 at the Palladium Theater in St. Pete. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

You can find more information at MyPalladium.org/Anthill-Cinema.