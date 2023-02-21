Watch Now
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Now in Theaters

The new movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is now in theaters. We're talking to Katheryn Newton, starring as the daughter of Ant-Man, to talk more about it.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:16:52-05

The new movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' opened this past weekend to more than $100 million domestically!

In the film, Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Katheryn Newton, who stars as the daughter of Ant-Man, joins us to talk more about the new movie!

For more information, or to find a showtime near you, visit Marvel.com.

