An Up-Close Look at One-of-a-Kind Stays on Airbnb

A tiny home host joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about his experience.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 29, 2022
Hosts around the world have been sharing their unique spaces on Airbnb for well over a decade, and guests have fallen for their one-of-a-kind stays, from domes and windmills to lighthouses and trains.

In the past two years alone, from 2019 to 2021, nights booked at unique properties have increased globally by nearly 50 percent.

With more guests booking unique stays, hosts are also earning real income, with unique listings earning nearly $1 billion just in 2021. Ellis Nanney joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about his experience being the host of his own tiny home.

