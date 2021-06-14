Amp-up your entertainment, tech, and gaming breakthroughs

We owe a lot to our games, videos, music and movies this year – they kept us sane. But we are opening up and it’s time to take our enjoyment to a whole new level – let’s celebrate!

Trisha Hershberger, content creator for Twitch, and tech and gaming correspondent for MTV and IGN will show us how to get more out of our entertainment whether it be movies, TV shows, videos, music or games. Now that we’re able to watch shows and play games from just about anywhere including on our phones, laptops, big-screen TVs and consoles, she’ll give us shortcuts that don’t break the bank. And with the big gaming expo E3 opening the day after our tour (everyone can attend) she will guide us with a sneak peek at what to look for at this year’s virtual show - some hints, immersive gaming (think VR headsets), games that teach (learn history, help seniors fight memory loss) and accessible games for everyone.

