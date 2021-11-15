Watch
America's Clumsiest Cities

ubreakifix Cell Phone Repair
Posted at 10:10 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 10:10:20-05

Asurion and uBreakiFix by Asurion have ranked the Clumsiest Cities in America.

Where did Tampa rank? ○ Tampa is #10 Clumsiest City in America ○ Accidents happen, even to the most cautious phone owners, and there’s no reason to be embarrassed by how, or how frequently, you’ve broken your phone. Not only does our Clumsiest Cities in America Index show that you’re not alone, but the rankings themselves also provide hints about what could be making you a little more accident-prone with your tech. Regardless of how, when, or where clumsy strikes, the tech experts at Asurion are here to help, without judgement.

If you run into any issues with your phone, laptop, tablet, game console or any other tech device, come see us at any our locations for a free assessment.
Find more information on their website: www.ubreakifix.com

