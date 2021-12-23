Watch
American Underdog in theaters Christmas Day

Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:29:59-05

AMERICAN UNDERDOG is a new movie in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day that tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. At each step of the way, he was bolstered by the unwavering support of his wife, Brenda, a former Marine, single mom and a strong woman of unshakeable faith. Kurt & Brenda join us and share their inspirational story.

AMERICAN UNDERDOG is in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day! For tickets, go to AMERICANUNDERDOG.MOVIE

