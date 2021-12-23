American Underdog in theaters Christmas Day

AMERICAN UNDERDOG is a new movie in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day that tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. At each step of the way, he was bolstered by the unwavering support of his wife, Brenda, a former Marine, single mom and a strong woman of unshakeable faith. Kurt & Brenda join us and share their inspirational story.

