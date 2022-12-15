American Stage’s ‘Wonderful Life Is a One-Person Retelling of Classic Holiday Story

American Stage Theatre Company is going on the road with "Wonderful Life," a heartwarming one-person retelling of the classic holiday story.

Drag performer, actor, and St. Pete icon Matt McGee will play all the characters from the film, "It's a Wonderful Life". He'll play all the men, women, and children, with shifts in his voice and demeanor.

There will be shows at various spots from Dec. 15 through Dec. 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AmericanStage.org.

American Stage is offering a special deal for Morning Blend viewers! You can get $10 tickets for the opening night of "Wonderful Life" at Coastal Creative on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.. Just use the code MORNINGBLEND at checkout.