American Stage's Pop-Up Performances: "Uncaged"

American Stage plans to return to in-person performances with Pop-Up! Performances: “Uncaged,” presented at The Factory St. Pete’s outdoor venue, May 14-16 at 7 p.m. The production will be a fun evening of songs, scenes and sketch comedy. Five returning American Stage actors will bring the performance to life. The company is implementing a number of health and safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of audience members, staff and artists. Tickets at americanstage.org/popup.

Pop-Up! Performances: "Uncaged", taking place at The Factory St. Pete May 14-16. The full press release can be read here.