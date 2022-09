American Stage is kicking off the start of fall, and it's 45th season, with a 22-song rock musical: "Green Day's American Idiot."

The production was written by Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, and is on now at the St. Pete stage until October 2.

We're joined by two cast members who star as problematic love interests in this punk rock production.

