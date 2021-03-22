American Stage Opens Enrollment for In-Person Summer Camp

American Stage's in-person summer camp for 2021 is now open for enrollment, running June 21 - Aug. 4. Twenty new one and two-week sessions will be offered at Admiral Farragut Academy to students entering grades K-12. All experience levels are welcome. The program will employ high safety standards to protect students and teaching artists, including the requiring of masks, social distancing protocols and sanitization procedures. Enroll today at americanstage.org/summer.
