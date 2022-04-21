Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

American Stage is Offering Masterclasses and Summer Camps

AMERICAN STAGE EDUCATION
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 09:51:19-04

Be curious. Be creative. Be YOU! At American Stage, we provide a quality performing arts education in a positive and empowering environment giving young people the tools to be fearless, focused, and flexible on stage and in life. Studying theatre does not only help students become accomplished and confident performers and communicators, it also strengthens creative, intellectual, and emotional growth.‍All experience levels are welcome! We believe in fostering an accessible environment that encourages a sense of belonging, curiosity, and collaboration. Our teaching artist staff consists of working theatre professionals who have a passion for teaching, and are trained in key methodologies, cultural competency, and inclusion.

To find out more, please visit https://www.americanstage.org/education

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com