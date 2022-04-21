American Stage is Offering Masterclasses and Summer Camps

Be curious. Be creative. Be YOU! At American Stage, we provide a quality performing arts education in a positive and empowering environment giving young people the tools to be fearless, focused, and flexible on stage and in life. Studying theatre does not only help students become accomplished and confident performers and communicators, it also strengthens creative, intellectual, and emotional growth.‍All experience levels are welcome! We believe in fostering an accessible environment that encourages a sense of belonging, curiosity, and collaboration. Our teaching artist staff consists of working theatre professionals who have a passion for teaching, and are trained in key methodologies, cultural competency, and inclusion.

To find out more, please visit https://www.americanstage.org/education