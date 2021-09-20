Watch
American Stage is Back!

"The People Downstairs" is now playing
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:29:23-04

A World Premiere three years in the making.

After an extended pause from the COVID-19 pandemic, THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS by St Pete playwright Natalie Symons, who developed this play at American Stage, finally gets its world premiere.

In Buffalo, NY, aging funeral home custodian Miles lives with his middle-aged daughter Mabel, who spends her days writing letters to prison inmates. When a court-appointed guardian threatens to take away their home, Miles sets out to set Mabel up with Todd, an inept mortician. It is a father’s fierce determination not to accept his daughter’s fate that ignites an endearing human comedy about love, loss, loneliness and the healing power of laughter.

Wednesday and Thursday Evenings & Saturday and Sunday Matinees, $44

Friday/Saturday Evenings, $50/54

