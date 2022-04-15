American Stage in the Park presents "Footloose"

Get ready to kick off your Sunday shoes as the high-energy pop musical FOOTLOOSE dances into Demens Landing for American Stage in the Park’s 2022 production. This Broadway hit tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big-city teen who finds himself out of place in a rural town where dancing has been outlawed. FOOTLOOSE celebrates the spirit and optimism of young people fighting for change. Get your tickets for FOOTLOOSE at americanstage.org.

April 6th through May 8th. Performances start at 8 p.m. Wed-Sunday.