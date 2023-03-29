American Stage Getting Ready for 'Ragtime' in the Park, Starting Next Month

We're meeting two actors from "Ragtime - the Musical" - an outdoor show from American Stage. This is St. Pete's largest theatrical event of the year, and the show is starting soon. Catch this song-and-dance drama from April 12-May 14.

"Ragtime" is set in the melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York. Three distinctly American tales are woven together – that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future and the power of the human spirit to overcome.

You can watch "Ragtime" at Demens Park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AmericanStage.org.