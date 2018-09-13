American Stage Celebrates 10 Years of Improv!

americanstage.org



This season, American Stage Improv celebrates 10 years cultivating community and personal growth through artistry, discovery and collaboration. ASI first began with Gavin Hawk & Ricky Wayne. They are known on the improv stage as the comic duo HAWK & WAYNE which has been instrumental to the growth and development of the program. Over the years, the St. Pete community has become familiar with the duo in various iterations of their comedic shows, the most current being last season’s KARAOKE-PROV: the totally made up stories behind your favorite songs.

American Stage Improv will offer exciting new programming this season, with HAWK & WAYNE headlining the season with #AskUsAnythingLIVE. Performances are the first Sundays at 7PM beginning Sept 2 and running through August 2019. Now in their 10th season at American Stage, Hawk & Wayne‘s newest show, #AskUsAnythingLive, addresses your burning questions with (totally made-up) answers. Laugh-out-loud funny and 100% improvised, these Best of the Bay Critic’s Pick winners will bring to life an uproarious and ridiculous cast of characters.



On 3rd Saturdays at 7PM (except 4th Saturday in Sept & Oct), ASI presents IMPROV NIGHT – Four Teams, Fresh Comedy featuring resident headlining house team AS PER USUAL. American Stage Improv presents an evening of raucous improvised comedy with featured team AS PER USUAL, plus rotating ASI teams and local opening acts performing genres, like musical improv, sketch comedy, and more! The night will open with a performance by a local guest improv team followed by performances by THE MARVELOUS MARVIN SHOW, directed by Ricky Wayne and improvised talk-show and the improvised musical stylings of DEFINITELY NOT MURDERERS directed by Tiffany Ford. Always fresh, always funny.