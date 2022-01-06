American Stage 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival

American Stage is producing their sixth annual 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival for 2022. This year’s festival will feature inspiring new plays that focus on multicultural storytelling performed at American Stage for one weekend Jan. 7-9. The festival will feature four play readings, panel discussions with the playwrights, and an opening and closing mixer.

This year American Stage will be reading five new plays from playwrights around the globe. We talk with Patrick A. Jackson- Associate Artistic Producer to learn more.

