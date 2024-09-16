American Lung Association's Gulf Coast Bike Trek Happening Saturday, October 5

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: American Lung Association

The American Lung Association's Gulf Coast Bike Trek is returning to the Pinellas Trail on Saturday, October 5. This event supports the organization's lifesaving work in Florida and beyond.

The Trek celebrates life and healthy lungs. It was designed with all riders in mind — from novice cyclists, kids, and families to more seasoned adventure seekers. There are three courses: a 10-mile family ride, a 40-mile ride, and a 62-mile metric century ride.

It's all happening on Saturday, October 5 at the St. Petersburg College - Clearwater Campus. For more information, visit GulfCoastBikeTrek.org.

Right now, you can get $5 off registration using code MORNINGBLEND24.