Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

American Idol Kicks Off Hollywood Week with a Two Night Event!

American Idol Hollywood Week
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 18, 2021
In a two-night event, the search for the next superstar continues as American Idol kicks off its iconic Hollywood Week, Sunday, March 21, (8:00-10:00 PM ET.) With surprising twists no one saw coming, fan favorites from auditions return to the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out in hopes of making it through to the next round. Following Sunday’s electrifying kickoff to Hollywood Week, the two-night event continues - challenging this season’s hopefuls with Hollywood Duets, as the iconic Hollywood Week wraps up on Monday, March 22 on ABC.

With unexpected surprises, Idol hopefuls continue to compete for their chance to make it through to the next round, coming one step closer to being crowned America’s next superstar. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

We sit down with Bobby Bones to learn more about what we can expect from the exciting event!

