American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Pinellas is Back This Weekend

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pinellas is back this Saturday, April 22 at England Brothers Park. Organizers invite you to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change.

It runs from 2:30-10pm. The event will include a celebration of cancer survivors, a celebration of caregivers, a luminaria ceremony to honor and remember loved ones, and the opportunity to fight back against cancer.

For more information or to register, visit RelayForLife.org/PinellasFL.