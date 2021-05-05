Watch
Amazing Products to kick off Mother's Day

Posted at 10:24 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 10:24:43-04

Lifestyle Influencer, Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your Mother's Day while looking and feeling your best.

Products featured in the segment are listed below:

​VOOKS is an ad-free/kid-safe streaming library of animated storybooks for children aged 2-8
For further information visit VOOKS.com.

The Path to Sunshine Cove by New York Times Bestselling Author RaeAnne Thayne
​New York Times bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne brings readers an uplifting new story told with her trademark charm and heart.

Spotlight Oral Care: Mother’s Day Sonic Toothbrush
​Free personalization on their best selling Sonic Toothbrush for Mother’s Day, available in Rose Gold, White + Graphite Grey until May 9th.

Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner
​This detangling leave-in conditioner makes hair manageable, eliminates frizz, and adds moisture and shine.

Weed Cellars Wine, Weedcellars.com
​These are all 90+ Points Scoring Wines. There's no CBD, or THC. And for only $12.99 we can safely say, the only thing high about these wines are the scores.

Find more great products at www.bourbonblondeblog.com.

Sponsored by www.GRITSPR.com.

