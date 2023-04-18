Watch Now
All Hands On Deck! New Season of the Deadliest Catch Premieres Tonight

All hands on deck! A new season of the Deadliest Catch premieres tonight! We're speaking with two of the stars from the hit series, Sophia “Bob” Nielsen &amp; Captain Jake Anderson.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 08:52:52-04

As Alaskan Crab prices reach new all-time highs and with over a million pounds of Eastern Bairdi now up for grabs, Bering Sea captains and a wave of newcomers look to earn their share of the sky-rocketing payday. But record seafood prices and tensions with Russia and China fuel illegal fishing by both foreign vessels and domestic rival industries. Now, veteran captains and the next generation of crabbers must overcome differences and band together to defend their grounds and protect one of America’s most valuable resources.

Joining Captain Jake Anderson is new captain in training, 23-year-old Sophia “Bob” Nielsen. Following the loss of both of her parents, the third-generation fisher is determined to gain experience so that she can continue the Nielsen name and take over as captain of her family’s 74-foot wooden hull vessel, the F/V Victory.

An all-new season of DEADLIEST CATCH returns with a two-hour premiere on today, April 18 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

