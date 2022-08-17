Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

All Donations to CASA Pinellas Being Matched

CASA Pinellas offers domestic violence survivors immediate assistance. If you donate to this organization from now until August 18, your gift will be doubled as part of their Day of Giving.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 10:24:39-04

Recent studies show 22-25% of women in the United States will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives. Families and individuals who need immediate assistance can count on organizations like CASA Pinellas, providing shelter, support and more to victims.

Right now, if you donate to CASA, all donations will be matched, meaning they go twice as far to provide lifesaving care to those affected by domestic violence. It's part of their Day of Giving, ending on August 18.

CASA is also opening Florida's only Family Justice Center this year. It will support survivors with victim advocacy, civil legal attorneys, legal advocates, government victim assistance, prosecutors, law enforcement, and representatives from community-based organizations.

For more information, visit CASAPinellas.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com