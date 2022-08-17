All Donations to CASA Pinellas Being Matched

Recent studies show 22-25% of women in the United States will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives. Families and individuals who need immediate assistance can count on organizations like CASA Pinellas, providing shelter, support and more to victims.

Right now, if you donate to CASA, all donations will be matched, meaning they go twice as far to provide lifesaving care to those affected by domestic violence. It's part of their Day of Giving, ending on August 18.

CASA is also opening Florida's only Family Justice Center this year. It will support survivors with victim advocacy, civil legal attorneys, legal advocates, government victim assistance, prosecutors, law enforcement, and representatives from community-based organizations.

For more information, visit CASAPinellas.org.