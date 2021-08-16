Alex Bedria starring in the Netflix hit Aftermath

Alexander Bedria (9-1-1: Lone Star, S.W.A.T.) co-stars in the breakout thriller, which has shot to #2 worldwide on Netflix.

His role in Netflix' Aftermath - Alexander Bedria (9-1-1: Lone Star, S.W.A.T.) co-stars in the breakout thriller, which has shot to #2 worldwide on Netflix. Aftermath, which stars Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore, was released on August 4th. Bedria plays Robert, the shadowy homeowner who is less than pleased to sell to the young couple. He makes his displeasure known in a myriad of increasingly hostile ways.

Alexander's other work - guest starring in chameleon like turns as a dangerous fugitive on 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX), repentant mafia captain on S.W.A.T. (CBS), and a charming but corrupt FBI agent on NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS).